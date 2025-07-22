Raiders take second chance on failed Josh McDaniels signing

The Las Vegas Raiders, like almost every other NFL team, will begin training camp this week. Unlike every other NFL team, however, the Silver and Black made a flurry of signings on Tuesday afternoon, just one day before camp started.

What began with the simple addition of veteran safety Jamal Adams turned into taking a flier on former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JT Woods. While this, in a way, shores up the Raiders' secondary, many still wanted the team to go out and sign a veteran wide receiver.

Names like Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen kept coming up due to their familiarity with the franchise, but neither of those players ended up fitting the bill for Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Instead, they brought back a face from the Josh McDaniels era of the Silver and Black.

Raiders sign Phillip Dorsett to fill veteran wide receiver role

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders were signing veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. In 2023, then-head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler signed him as a member of the offseason roster.

Unfortunately, Dorsett did not make the final roster, but he remained with the team throughout the preseason before being released. Now, he will have another chance to make the 53-man team in Las Vegas under a new leadership tandem.

Dorsett is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played for six different franchises. He last appeared with the Denver Broncos during the 2023 season, playing in just two games and catching zero of his three targets.

Back in 2015, Dorsett was actually a first-round pick in the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He also won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots during the 2018 season, so he should have some familiarity with Tom Brady.

He also played two games for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2021 season, so he should know what to expect from Pete Carroll. All told, he has 151 catches for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns during his NFL career.

It will be a difficult road for him to make the roster or find his way into any meaningful playing time behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and the team's trio of rookies. However, he could prove invaluable as a veteran presence and may have enough left in the tank to sneak onto the team.

