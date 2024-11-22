Raiders tanking guide: The route to the No. 1 overall pick
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have been underwhelming in 2024.
While they are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, many in Raider Nation and even star defensive end Maxx Crosby have admitted that the season is all but over already.
Surely it is disappointing to feel this way with so many games remaining; however, if the Raiders play their cards right, they have a chance to leverage this disappointing season into a high draft pick that may be able to turn the franchise around.
Look at the Washington Commanders, who are legitimate contenders this year after being one of the worst teams in the NFL just a season ago. A good, young quarterback like Jayden Daniels can change the complexion of an organization entirely.
It's no secret that Las Vegas is desperate for a young quarterback of their own who could be the franchise guy. Many feel that a high draft pick is the only way to ensure that this plan unfolds given the weak quarterback crop hitting the free agent market this offseason.
So, to the fans who are cheering for that top pick in the draft: this route is going to take a bit of sacrifice, a touch of planning, and a good amount of luck.
And for those fans, I've compiled a list of the necessary steps to get there. This includes advice on who to cheer for during Raiders games, what teams to monitor around the NFL, and a guide for what to root for in Week 12.
Let's dive into how the Raiders can land that coveted No. 1 overall pick and have their choice on who leads the franchise out of this valley of mediocrity and defeat that we've all been stuck in for decades.