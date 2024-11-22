Raiders tanking guide: The route to the No. 1 overall pick
By Levi Dombro
Other bad teams must win
Las Vegas losing games is a big piece of the puzzle for moving up the draft board, but it is not the entire equation.
The other bad teams in the league need to win because the less crowded it is at the bottom, the better it is for Raiders draft hopes.
Right now, even though Las Vegas is 2-8, they still only have the fourth pick in next year's draft.
The teams ahead of the Raiders, according to Tankathon.com, are the Jaguars, Titans, and Giants.
Not far behind are the Patriots, Browns, Jets, Panthers, Cowboys, and Saints.
Luckily for the Raiders, they have two of these teams scheduled toward the end of the season; the Jaguars and Saints. If Las Vegas loses to both of them, it would do wonders for their draft position.
Those who have embraced the tank should cheer for all of the league's worst teams to pull off upsets, because the more parity there is, the more chance the Raiders have to stick out at the bottom.