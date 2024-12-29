Raiders TE Brock Bowers breaks 63-year-old NFL record vs Saints

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has had a rookie season of epic proportions.

It seems like every week he has broken some kind of record or been the first in Raiders or NFL history to achieve a certain feat.

But on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Bowers broke a long-standing NFL record.

Brock Bowers breaks Mike Ditka's rookie tight end receiving yards record

With a 13-yard reception in the second quarter against the Saints on Sunday, Bowers surpassed Ditka's record, which has stood since 1961.

The catch put Bowers at 1,088 yards on the season, which is 12 more than Ditka's total and counting.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts challenged the record three seasons ago, and the Lions' Sam LaPorta did just a season ago. But neither were able to get over the hump like Bowers has been able to.

To do so with such a hit-or-miss, and mostly miss, quarterback room, makes Bowers' feat even more impressive.

If Bowers finishes with five total catches in the game, he will break Puka Nacua's rookie receptions record that he set in 2023. This record includes all pass catchers, not just tight ends.

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is hot on his tail for this record, however, as he only had four fewer catches heading into Week 17 than Bowers did.

If Bowers can break this record, in addition to surpassing Ditka's record that has stood for 63 years, he should be a shoo-in for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Let's hope the NFL voters feel the same way.