Raiders TE Brock Bowers has perfect message on record-breaking rookie season

Many Las Vegas Raiders fans are down bad following the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday that dropped the team to No. 6 in the draft order, per Tankathon. However, if there's one silver lining on the season, it's tight end Brock Bowers.

The Raiders clearly found a star and a potential Hall of Famer. Against the Jaguars, Bowers had 11 catches, which brought his total receptions to 101 on the season. That has him tied for second-most in the NFL and he already holds the record for most catches by a rookie tight end.

He's also on pace to surpass Puka Nacua's record of 105 catches in a rookie season and 10 yards away from breaking Mike Ditka's record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end. Bowers isn't just the best rookie tight end, but many would already consider him the best tight end in the NFL.

Despite the history that he's making, Bowers would prefer it if the team was winning.

“Thinking about records just stresses me out,” Bowers said after the Jaguars win. “I just want to win. … The vibes are way better. … It’s awesome to see the owner in here so happy for once.”

The Raiders have had problems with diva pass-catchers for years so it has to be refreshing to hear that from Bowers. He truly only cares about winning. Now, he's just a rookie so it's possible that the fame could start to get to his head but that seems unlikely. He just wants to play football and would likely prefer to never have to talk to reporters.

Las Vegas definitely found a good one. If they can find an upgrade at quarterback to get him the ball, who knows what other records he could break? Here's hoping the Raiders don't waste his prime as they have with many other great players over the last two decades.