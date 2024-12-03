Raiders TE Brock Bowers not winning Rookie of the Year would be a disgrace
By Austin Boyd
Look, I know the media has a thing against the Las Vegas Raiders for some reason. I understand that the team has been mostly terrible for the last two decades but that shouldn't be used against rookie phenom Brock Bowers.
The young tight end is having a historic season to put it lightly. He needs just three catches to set the record for most catches by a rookie tight end and 193 receiving yards to break the yards record. There are still five games left.
That's not to mention that he's leading the entire NFL with 84 receptions. He has five more catches than Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. He's also fourth in receiving yards. Despite these insane numbers, many in the media aren't even considering a viable option to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Why? Because a 40-year-old Bo Nix has made a few decent plays this season. Let's not talk about he has a worse completion percentage than Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. The Broncos continue to be a media darling for reasons I can't begin to understand.
I think the only real threat to Bowers should be Jayden Daniels. He's at least top-five in QBR and completion percentage in the NFL. Even then, Bowers should still run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year.
There's a real argument that he's already the best tight end in the entire NFL. Honestly, it'd be harder to argue against that notion considering Travis Kelce and George Kittle aren't as dominant as they once were.
Back in 2019, Josh Jacobs was the obvious Rookie of the Year but they gave it to Kyler Murray for some reason. Bowers does have the fact that he's a Raider working against him but at a certain point, they should just change the award to "Best Rookie QB" instead of Rookie of the Year because Nix and Daniels aren't top-10 quarterbacks but Bowers is the best tight end in the NFL as a rookie.