Raiders TE Brock Bowers receives prestigious honor from NFLPA

We are running out of superlatives to describe Brock Bowers' rookie season. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end broke multiple rookie receiving records and now owns some of the top rookie tight records, including most receptions and most receiving yards.

Bowers wasn't just the best rookie tight end in the NFL, but there's an argument that he's already the best tight end overall. He led the position in receptions and receiving yards in 2024.

The NFLPA puts together "The Players' All-Pro Team" every year now and the Raiders announced that Bowers has been named to the team.

This team is voted on by the players so it shows that Bowers has gained a lot of respect from his peers. Tight end is typically a position that takes at least a season to get into the swing of things. Not for Bowers.

He's already one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL and improved as a blocker as the season went on. The question now is just how good he can be. If he just kept pace with his rookie season for the next 10 years, he would be a Hall of Famer.

The exciting thing for the Raiders is that Bowers might just be scratching the surface of how good he can be. General manager Tom Telesco was questioned when he drafted the tight end with the No. 13 pick last season but it's looking like a brilliant move in hindsight.

It's hard enough to find good players in the draft no matter the position. Finding somebody who could be a Hall of Famer is even harder. Not much has gone right for the Raiders this year but Bowers is a major piece to build around.

Something tells me, this won't be the last accolade Bowers gets this offseason as he'll likely be named to the AP All-Pro team, as well.