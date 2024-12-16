Raiders TE Brock Bowers surprised by rookie season success
By Austin Boyd
Brock Bowers is already in historic territory. The Las Vegas Raiders rookie already broke the record for most catches by a rookie tight end in NFL history and there are still four games left. He has a good chance of beating the rookie receptions record for any player.
However, you'd never be able to tell that he's an All-Pro player based on how he talks about himself. Bowers has been a star football player since high school but he's still humble. Even though he's dominated at every level before the NFL, he was not expecting to have this kind of success as a rookie.
"Just the success I've had has surprised me, I don't know," Bowers told ESPN. "You don't know how you're going to do in the next level and you kind of question things. But it's worked out so far."
Bowers even gave some insight into how he believes he's stayed consistent this season.
"Just focusing on the next day helps," he said. "You're just kind of focused on the next thing, instead of the big picture. It kind of helps you lock in and do what you can do.
"It's football, it's fun. It's fun being around the guys, fun in the locker room. And I mean, we try to have as much fun as we can, but we're trying to stay locked in and win games, too. And that's been tough."
Bowers should be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year despite the fact that the award will likely go to a quarterback. Regardless, the Raiders have to be happy with the rookie. He looks like he'll be an All-Pro player for the next decade.
He's already arguably the best tight end in the NFL. It has to feel good that he also doesn't have any diva tendencies.