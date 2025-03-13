Raiders three-round mock draft: Vegas adds a playmaker in the secondary

First round, sixth overall: Jahdae Barron, Defensive Back (Texas)

With the elite players in Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter already off the board and Cam Ward already having been selected, it was time to pivot elsewhere.

After the losses of both Nate Hobbs and Tre'von Moerhig on the first day of free agency, the Raiders have a few massive holes at both cornerback and safety despite the signing of utility man Jeremy Chinn.

With Jahdae Barron, the Raiders would be killing two birds with one stone, as he has experience all over the Texas Longhorns secondary and won the Jim Thorpe award as the nation's best defensive back in his senior season.

A likely starter in the slot from day one in Las Vegas, Barron is a physical player with great instincts who would play a similar role to that of Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia. In two safety looks, Barron could easily play that role as well.

While the NFL typically doesn’t value safeties or slot corners that highly, it would behoove the Raiders to take advantage of a player who can fulfill both roles at a high level, as they are badly in need of talent in both areas.