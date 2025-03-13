Raiders three-round mock draft: Vegas adds a playmaker in the secondary

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Texas v Arizona State | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Third round, pick 68: Cameron Skattebo, RB (Arizona State)

One of college football's most recognizable players, Cam Skattebo, saved his best performance for the biggest stage when his Sun Devils faced the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff. Despite being defeated, Skattebo was the star of the game, recording 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns in addition to another 99 receiving yards. He even threw a 42-yard pass.

Such games were not out of the ordinary for Skattebo, who had seven games with multiple touchdowns and went over 100 yards rushing eight times in 2024.

In Las Vegas, Skattebo would be a great fit for the physical rushing offense that new head coach Pete Carroll loves to deploy. Simply, Skattebo runs like he is personally offended that the defense is trying to tackle him and seemingly breaks a tackle on every carry.

Not just a powerful runner, Skattebo is a talented pass catcher as well, who can play on all three downs right away.

While there are certainly concerns about his overall athleticism, hence why he’s available in round three, a ball carrier who plays with the mentality Skattebo does would go a long way to giving the Raiders an identity on offense and helping to change the culture.