Raiders throw wrench into heated training camp battle with latest signing

If the beginning of training camp is Christmas Day, then the Las Vegas Raiders are certainly an "opens presents on Christmas Eve" type of family. After an offseason full of big moves like trading for Geno Smith and extending Maxx Crosby, the team waited until the night before training camp for a flurry.

On Tuesday, when the veterans reported to the team facility in Henderson, they were met with the news that several new players would be joining them. The most notable among them is former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, but they also added a high-upside cornerback in JT Woods.

While the Adams news has taken up a bulk of the coverage, the Raiders also made another move on Tuesday afternoon. In the spirit of competing, Carroll added another player into the mix of what is already a heated training camp battle.

Raiders sign offensive guard Atonio Mafi before training camp

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the Raiders were signing free agent guard Atonio Mafi. Mafi was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and last played for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Mafi played in all 17 games for the Patriots as a rookie, including three starts. However, he was released by New England at the start of last season and only played three games for the Colts in 2024 before being waived in May.

Las Vegas already has a heated training camp battle at the offensive guard position, and Mafi is just another name to complicate things. Pete Carroll loves competition, so it will be hard for Mafi, or any guard for that matter, to stand out.

RELATED: Raiders quietly sign forgotten CB after bold Jamal Adams gamble

Raider Nation has already been on edge about the guard position because declining veteran Alex Cappa was added to the roster this offseason and is seemingly a lock to be a starter. This goes against what the fan base wants, which is a duo of Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith starting.

Both of these players were highly rated last year by almost every outlet, whereas Cappa's numbers indicate he should not be starting for an NFL team that hopes to compete. Mafi is likely just a training camp body, but the 6-foot-3, 330-pound UCLA product has some familiarity with Chip Kelly.

Ultimately, the best players will play in Las Vegas, and no favors will be handed out to those who have a connection with the coaching staff. Rookie Caleb Rogers should still be a lock to make the roster, so perhaps Mafi will only be around for a short while. Or, he could surprise some people.

More Raiders news