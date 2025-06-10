Raiders tight end turned heads at OTAs, and it's not who you think

The Las Vegas Raiders may not have everything figured out at this juncture in the offseason, but they do hold one key advantage over the rest of the AFC West.

Their tight end room is head and shoulders above the rest of the division, and arguably the league. With Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer manning the ship for the Silver and Black, both the present and future outlook of the offense has hope.

However, new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll still looked to add to this room during the offseason. They did that with free agent additions Ian Thomas and Qadmir Ismail, as well as undrafted free agents Carter Runyon and Pat Conroy.

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas made an impression at OTAs

While Bowers and Mayer continued to receive the bulk of the praise from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and their teammates during OTAs, Carroll spoke about one unexpected player when he met with the media on Monday.

"Ian Thomas has had a tremendous camp with us," Carroll said. "It feels like he's kind of been reborn again. With an already stout tight end group, he gives us a new factor."

This may just feel like a bit of coach speak or Carroll hyping up a player that he just brought in. However, Thomas is a seven-year veteran who has been capable enough during his NFL career.

Fellow tight end Michael Mayer also spoke with the media about his excitement for the tight end room, and he called out Thomas as well.

"It's only going to be better out there with Brock Bowers and Ian Thomas," Mayer said. "We've had a great spring so far and we're really, really excited to just help this football team in any way we can. We got a lot of good tight ends in that room, and I think Chip (Kelly) knows it."

Thomas signed a one-year deal for just $1.5 million this offseason, so if he does not pan out, it is not much skin off the Raiders' back. However, he could emerge as a potential contributor, whether that is in the passing game or as a stout run-blocker.

Spytek has always had an eye for talent, which can likely be attributed to his rising through the ranks as a scout. If Thomas ends up being even a portion of the player that he is being billed to be right now, then it will be another feather in Spytek's cap as a young general manager.