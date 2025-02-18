Raiders’ top WR targets after latest Tee Higgins update derails dream scenario

While finding a franchise-altering quarterback is priority No. 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, adding another offensive weapon into the mix would not hurt.

Not only does the team have the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at their disposal, but they have a projected $95 million in cap space available. While Jakobi Meyers had a great season last year for the Silver and Black, he is far from being a sure-fire WR1 in the NFL.

With Tee Higgins seemingly headed back to the Cincinnati Bengals under the franchise tag, the Raiders need to look elsewhere for help at the wide receiver position. While a player like Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona is not out of the question in the first round for Las Vegas, they could add a veteran player this offseason as well.

5. Keenan Allen

While Allen is certainly not at the peak of his game anymore, he still managed nearly 800 yards and 7 touchdowns last season for the Bears. The Raiders also just hired Chris Beatty as their wide receivers coach, who worked with Allen both in Los Angeles and Chicago over the last few seasons.

He is not the best option as he lacks downfield speed that the Raiders need alongside Meyers, but he can still work the middle of the field. This would take the pressure off of a guy like Brock Bowers while being a set of steady hands for Las Vegas' new quarterback.

4. Amari Cooper

A reunion here could be very cool both for Cooper and for Raider Nation. Like Allen, Cooper is far from the player that he was when he left the Silver and Black in 2018, but he can still be an effective pass catcher if he can remain healthy.

Cooper provides a bit more speed on the outside than a guy like Allen does, so he may fit a bit better with the pieces that the Raiders currently have on the roster.

3. Garrett Wilson

Wilson is a bit of a pipe dream for the Raiders, but the prospect of it is exciting. A young, fast receiver who can catch passes all over the field and be a big part of your offense for years to come is certainly enticing, but it would come at a price.

Not only would Las Vegas have to give up several draft picks for Wilson's talents, but he is in the last year of his rookie contract, so an extension would be in order. While the team certainly has money to spend this offseason, they have several key defenders that they need to lock down before they worry about anything on offense other than a quarterback.

2. DK Metcalf

Metcalf makes a ton of sense for Las Vegas. He has worked extensively with Pete Carroll and several other coaches on the staff, and his price would be a bit cheaper than Wilson's. He also had nearly 1,000 yards last season despite missing two contests, so he is still at the top of his game.

Seattle has several good offensive players who are younger than Metcalf that will eventually need long-term contracts. So, Metcalf could be traded simply because he is the odd man out.

1. Chris Godwin

Godwin was one of, if not the best receiver in the NFL last season before he suffered a gruesome leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. He is set to be a free agent this offseason and should command a hefty contract, but perhaps Las Vegas could get him at a discounted price because of his recent injury.

John Spytek was instrumental in drafting Godwin to the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he also played alongside Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. A reunion here just makes sense.