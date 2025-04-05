Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

37. Benjamin Morrison | CB Notre Dame

Many mock drafts have the Raiders selecting cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan with the No. 6 overall pick. We know that cornerback is a big need on this roster and we grab a playmaker in Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison in the second round with the No. 37 overall selection.

Morrison measures in at 6-0 and 193 lbs so he is a bit on the lighter side but he can absolutely fly as evidenced by his 4.39 40-yard dash. The Notre Dame star has seen his draft stock fall a bit because of an injury-shortened 2024 season, but he's still regarded as a first round lock.

Scouts rave about Morrison's processing ability and believe that he has the technique and versatility to play both the outside and slot positions. This would allow Las Vegas to start the season with the established veterans on the outside and perhaps bring Morrison along slowly.

43. Carson Schwesinger | LB UCLA – Acquired in trade with SF

After losing their two starting linebackers to free agency, the Raiders have been busy finding replacements on the open market. While they signed Elandon Roberts, Devon White, and Jackson Mitchell, each contract is of the one-year variety.

This leaves a question mark about the position for the long term and so we use a second round pick acquired from San Francisco to draft Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA.

Schwesinger is very much in the Robert Spillane mold of a box linebacker that plays the game with a nasty demeanor. He measures in at 6-2 and 240 pounds and showed off some impressive athleticism with a 39.5 inch vertical at the combine. He was a tackling machine at UCLA and led the Big 10 in total tackles in 2024.

The UCLA star has plenty of range to play sideline-to-sideline and always has his motor running at high RPM's. He is a great run stopper that can also cover in space and his exceptional processing skills allow him to react a step faster than anyone else.