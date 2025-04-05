Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

68. Jonah Savaiinaea | OT Arizona

If you want to rely on a strong run game, you need to build up the interior of your offensive line. With that in mind, Jonah Savaiinaea out of Arizona is our pick at No. 68 overall.

Savaiinaea is a big boy at 6-4 and 324lbs and a great athlete for his size which he showed off with a 4.95 40 and a 106-inch broad jump. He played mostly tackle at Arizona but his measurements, wing span, and arm length all suggest that he will be a guard at the next level. His experience at multiple positions is valuable, however, will give him plenty of chances to prove himself.

The weaknesses mentioned for Savaiinaea by scouts have more to do with blocking in space and dealing with speed rushers. That is something usually reserved for offensive tackles. Moving Savaiinaea inside to guard and allowing him to push Dylan Parham and Alex Cappa for one of those starting jobs next to Jackson Powers-Johnson would be a great move for the Raiders and their power run game.

108. Lathan Ransom | S Ohio State

The Raiders signed a few safeties this offseason in Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson but both are on short-term deals so a more long-term answer is needed. We used the 108th overall pick to do just that in the form of Lathan Ransom out of Ohio State.

Ransom has solid size at 6-0 and 206 pounds and is not an explosive athlete but plays the game with intensity and fire that allow him to make plays all over the field. He is a traditional box safety that is not afraid to lay the hammer in the run game and get physical with opposing receivers.

The former Buckeye has a tendency to stiffen up against quicker receivers and can’t always flip his hips in transition. He is not the most explosive athlete but he has great instincts and playmaking ability, especially when it comes to creating forced fumbles.

There are some concerns about Ransom's durability, but both of his injuries, a broken leg and Lisfranc fracture, are not soft tissue injuries. He would be an excellent pick to help give some depth to the Raiders defense and allow Patrick Graham to deploy multiple safety looks.