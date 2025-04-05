Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

113. Deon Walker | DT Kentucky – Acquired in trade with SF

We continue to focus on defense and use the fourth round pick acquired from the 49ers to build up the defensive line. With the 113th overall selection, we draft massive defensive tackle Deon Walker out of Kentucky.

Walker is a load at 6-7 and 331 pounds and has an incredible wingspan of 85.5 inches which puts him in the top 3% at his position. In three years at Kentucky, he racked up 132 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He was an instant starter for the Wildcats and was a difference maker on defense the entire time he was there.

Walker's unique body type for the position allows him to play multiple roles along the defensive line. He does not have much in terms of long-range speed but has great short area quickness and is incredibly strong.

143. Isaac TeSlaa | WR Arkansas

The Raiders are still looking for a big body outside receiver and we find one here in the fifth round that is an intriguing physical prospect: Arkansas product Isaac TeSlaa, who has incredible physical tools but lacks high level production.

TeSlaa started his college career at Hillsdale College as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver and earning Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. This allowed him to transfer to a big time school and he chose to play for Arkansas in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Michigan native totaled only 900 yards and five touchdowns over two years but it's his physical attributes that make him such an intriguing prospect. Standing at 6-4 and 214 pounds, TeSlaa also ran a 4.43 40 and showed off a 39.5 inch vertical and 129 inch broad jump at the combine.

These numbers put him in the top 20% for wide receivers and that is not even taking into account his massive build. TeSlaa could slide under the radar and end up becoming a big time player at the NFL level if his route running is improved.