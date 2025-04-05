Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

180. Kalel Mullings | RB Michigan

We used our first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty but we need a little more thunder in our backfield so we grab the 6-2, 226-pound Mullings from Michigan in the sixth round.

A linebacker (!) until the 2022 season, Mullings nearly hit 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season in his first real opportunity to lead a backfield.

The Massachusetts native is not a game-breaker but he is a bruising and efficient runner that punishes would-be tacklers. He brings great power to the position and is also great in pass protection so he can spell Jeanty in any situation. We know Pete Carrol loves big running backs and having two studs in the backfield is a great crutch for any QB to lean on in today's NFL.

213. Carson Vinson | OT Alabama A&M

Carson Vinson is a great developmental prospect from Alabama A&M. Measuring in at 6-7 and 314 pounds with nearly an 85-inch wingspan that puts him in the top 1% at the tackle position, Vinson and he is a perfect example of the type of player you gamble on at this point in the draft.

Having played his football at the HBCU level, there will be a learning curve but he held his own against SEC competition in limited opportunities. There were concerns about him being overwhelmed by some complex schemes but that can come with coaching and time as he expands his knowledge of the game.

If Vinson reaches his ceiling then, he could be the left tackle of the future but a more realistic situation is Vinson being the swing tackle and pushing DJ Glaze and filling in for Kolton Miller. If he continues to improve then he could be an eventual starter which would be excellent value.