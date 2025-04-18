Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

We are inching ever closer to the 2025 NFL draft and things are heating up in the rumor mill. Mock drafts are coming out every day and more and more players are being linked to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In this mock draft we take two approaches where we try to maximize our Day 2 selections and focus on taking the best player available.

With that in mind let's jump into our first trade and our first selection of this latest edition of the Just Blog Baby 7-round mock draft.

12. Shedeur Sanders | QB Colorado – Acquired via trade with Dallas

As we mentioned in the opening paragraph, we are focusing on trading back in this draft and we do so by trading the No. 6 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for picks 12, 44, and 76. We were worried that Dallas would take some of the players on our board but they opted for defensive tackle Mason Graham instead.

With the 12th overall pick, we are unable to resist the urge to draft the potential franchise quarterback available in Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. There has been a lot of talk around Sanders in this draft cycle with some projecting him to go as high as top five to the Giants or Browns or as low as the late 20s to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In this mock, he goes 12th to Las Vegas, and we stash him behind Geno Smith to learn for a couple years before taking the reins.

37. Josh Simmons | OT Ohio State

Regardless of who the first-round pick was, we knew that strengthening the offensive line is still a major priority. Geno Smith is an excellent quarterback, but he needs to be protected and an upgrade at right tackle is a great move here. So, with the 37th overall pick we select offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.

Simmons measures in at 6-5 and 317lbs and would have likely been a top ten pick if it was not for a knee injury in October. However he looks to be fully recovered and should be able to come in and push for a starting job straight away. If he is not able to win the right tackle job in camp, then he can certainly be used as a swing tackle until he is ready to take on one of the starting tackle positions.