Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

51. TreVeyon Henderson | RB Ohio State – Acquired via trade with New York Giants

As we mentioned at the top, we are focusing on trading down and we do so once again by turning the 44th overall pick into picks 51 and 85 in a deal with the New York Giants. So with the 51st overall pick we take one of the most explosive players in the draft in running TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson was a 1000 yard back with Ohio State this season and was one of the stars of the show at the NFL Combine. He is on the smaller side as a running back at 5-10 and 200lbs but is an explosive athlete with a 40 and vertical in the 90th percentile for his position. This is a deep running back class and Henderson has a chance to be one of the best players from a special group.

68. Darius Alexander DT Toledo

We continue our mock draft with a focus on the defensive side of the ball with our next few picks. The first of them is the 68th overall pick on defensive tackle Darius Alexander from Toledo who is one of the standout athletes from this draft class.

Alexander is a load at 6-4 and 310lbs and is an elite athlete at every level. He ran a 4.95 40 at the combine and showed off great numbers in the broad jump and vertical as well. The Toledo star is the prototypical defensive tackle from a physical perspective and should be a great fit alongside Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the defensive line.

There are some concerns about his motor and pad level but that can be addressed with coaching and an NFL-level conditioning program. He will also be able to rotate with a deep defensive line group to stay fresh late in games.