Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

76. Barrett Carter LB Clemson - Acquired via trade with Dallas

Our mock draft continues with another pick on the defensive side of the ball with a selection that we acquired via trade with the Dallas Cowboys as part of our move from 6 to 12 in the first round. Barrett Carter out of Clemson is an undersized but feisty linebacker that plays the position with a high level of physicality and passion.

Linebacker is not an immediate need if the short term free agents the Raiders signed pan out but Carter projects as a starting MIKE linebacker who can wreck an offense’s run game. Carter is described as a “heat-seeking missile” in the run game by many scouts and he brings great knowledge of the game along with his physicality.

He is not the most accomplished pass defender however and will take some coaching up in that department but can learn under the veterans until he is ready. One thing you can’t coach is passion and desire and Carter brings plenty of both to the football field.

85. Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State – Acquired via trade with New York Giants

Similar to linebacker, safety is not a massive position of need thanks to some short term free agents but we use another of our picks acquired via trade to build up the defense. With the 85th overall pick, we select Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State who is one of the most talented players in this class.

Winston is a big safety at 6-2 and 215lbs and would have been a much higher selection if he didn’t tear his ACL in September against Bowling Green. He has all of the physical tools and was one of the best run-defending defensive backs in the country before his injury. Winston has a chance to come in and learn behind the veteran safeties in Las Vegas while contributing on special teams and could be ready to take on the starting role in 2026 and beyond.