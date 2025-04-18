Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

180. Jake Majors OC Texas

We get back to the big boys up front with our sixth-round picks and we use the 180th overall selection on a smart and athletic player that can develop in to a depth piece for the Raiders. Jake Majors measures in at 6-3 and 306lbs and is an explosive athlete which he showed off with a 5.00 40 and a 36.5 inch vertical which puts him in the 100th percentile for his position.

Majors is known for being an elite pass protector and a genius-level processor when it comes to reading defenses. Where he struggles though is in the run game as scouts feel he doesn’t have the raw power to move the big bodies in the NFL.

Perhaps if he gets involved with an NFL strength and conditioning program he can build that strength on top of an already incredible foundation. Majors is a bit of a project player but he can take his time learning and developing before being called on for real game action.

213. Luke Lachey TE Iowa

If Penn State is linebacker U and LSU is defensive back U then Iowa is tight end U when it comes to producing high level NFL players at the position. In recent years Iowa has pumped out tight ends like Noah Fant, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Sam LaPorta who have all had excellent careers in the pros.

With the 213rd overall pick we gamble on another Iowa tight end in Luke Lachey who has elite size at 6-6 and 250lbs and solid athletic measurables which he displayed at the 2025 NFL Combine. He has soft hands and is excellent at contested catches which he showed off primarily in 2022 with a 400 yard and 4 touchdown campaign.

Lachey had an injury-shortened 2023 season and didn’t reach those same heights in 2024 but he has the physical tools and makeup to contribute at the NFL level. He also has strong NFL bloodlines thanks to his dad, former All-Pro offensive tackle Jim Lachey who starred for Washington in the late 80s and 90s.