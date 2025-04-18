Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

215. Josh Priebe OG Michigan

As we move into the seventh round we turn our focus back to the offensive line and grab another unheralded player with great mental traits but lacking a bit in the physical tools. Michigan guard Josh Priebe is our pick here and the 6-5, 306lb lineman is ready to bring his elite run-blocking to the NFL.

The Raiders offensive line is a bit in flux and it appears that GM John Spytek is making most of the positions an open competition, including the center and guard positions where Jackson Powers-Johnson excelled last season. Priebe can come in and compete right away for one of the guard spots which he did at Michigan in 2024 after a great career at Northwestern.

Priebe is an older prospect at 24 but he has 30 starts under his belt for two tough and physical teams that know how to play to the whistle. Scouts rave about his competitiveness and toughness that helps him overcome some of his athletic limitations. Those are two traits we love to see in Las Vegas.

222. Barryn Sorrell EDGE/LB Texas

We end our draft with a player that has high physical upside and great traits but also had a productive college career. Barryn Sorrell measures in at 6-3 and 256lbs and put up solid numbers at the combine including 28 reps on the bench press and a 4.68 40.

Sorrell racked up 16 sacks over the last 3 years on a stout Texas defense that was a fixture in the College Football Playoff. He is a day 3 pick thanks to his tweener size but plays with the relentless motor that you can’t coach. His versatility is going to be the key to his success as he can rush the passer with his hand in the dirt but can also stand up and play outside linebacker.

The Louisiana native is not an explosive athlete which limits his potential but he has the mental aptitude and football IQ to make up for those limitations. Sorrell projects as a rotational defensive lineman that can make a huge difference when given the opportunity.