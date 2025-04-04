Raiders trade with the enemy (and win) in stunning NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have to make some sacrifices this offseason if they want to turn things around. They've already reconstructed their leadership and put John Spytek and Pete Carroll in charge of the organization, but their next several moves will be key.

With the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, many are prepared for the team to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league last season, so they could defy conventional wisdom and take a running back with a top-10 pick.

Las Vegas has already extended quarterback Geno Smith and defensive end Maxx Crosby, so getting a relatively cheap option may be best. However, the Raiders also need another great receiver, and there are several that are set to be available in the NFL Draft. But it may take an uncomfortable phone call to land one.

ESPN mock draft has Raiders making blockbuster deal with Chiefs

On Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates released a mock draft in which the Raiders select Jeanty at No. 6 and then trade back into the first round to grab a wide receiver. The only problem is that in this scenario, they have to strike a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, their mortal enemy, and nine-time defending AFC West champions.

With the No. 31 pick, the Raiders selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who many felt was destined to be a top-10 pick before this season. Although he had a dip in production last year for the Tigers, he is still one of the most talented players in the class and is incredibly young, with plenty of potential.

Burden and Jakobi Meyers would be a great wide receiver duo alongside Brock Bowers, and with Smith throwing the ball and Jeanty running it, the Raiders could actually have a good offense in 2025.

Although it may make Raider Nation gag to think about making a trade with the Chiefs, we have to remember that nothing comes above what is best for the Shield.