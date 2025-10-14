Raiders' Tyree Wilson continues to stand out for all the right reasons

The Las Vegas Raiders had their best defensive performance of the season in Week 6, as they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-10 to improve to 2-4. The unit allowed a season-low 10 points, 225 total yards and 160 passing yards, while recording a season-high six sacks and three takeaways.

While Devin White and Maxx Crosby have received much of the attention for their performance, and rightfully so, the game was filled with unsung heroes on the defensive end. Jonah Laulu and Leki Fotu both chipped in with a sack, while Tyree Wilson and Thomas Booker IV each recovered a fumble.

Wilson's play has largely gone under the radar during the 2025 NFL season, as he has played just 41.6% of the defensive snaps. The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has, however, proven that he deserves a bigger role in the defense.

Tyree Wilson deserves to play a bigger role in the Raiders defense

Wilson did not live up to his draft selection in his first two seasons in the NFL. In 33 games played, he recorded just 56 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He played 43.5% of the defensive snaps as a rookie before playing a bit more at 50.0% last season. Wilson is receiving the least playing time of his career in 2025, however, as he has been on the field for just 41.6% of the defensive snaps through six games.

Despite his limited reps, the third-year edge rusher has quietly been putting together a good season, recording 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

His 68.5 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 57th out of 170 edge rushers, and he ranks in the top-45 in sacks, hurries and total pressures while ranking 52nd in stops. His 67.6 grade in Week 6 was the fourth-best on the defense, while his 79.1 run defense grade led the team.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Koonce, who has played 49.2% of the defensive snaps this season, has not been as effective in his return from a torn ACL and meniscus. His 48.2 PFF grade ranks 150th at the position, and he's been largely invisible this season.

It is obvious that Wilson is having a better season than Koonce, whether using raw statistics, analytics or the eye test. Wilson's play has still not been enough to supplant the veteran Koonce on the depth chart, however, as Wilson has not received more playing time than Koonce since Week 1.

While Koonce certainly deserves to be a part of Las Vegas' defensive line rotation, it is hard to justify him continuously receiving more playing time than Wilson, who is younger, healthier and playing better football. Now in his third season, the latter should have the opportunity to see his role increase as the season progresses.