Raiders-Tyreek Hill prediction has no chance of coming true under John Spytek

The Las Vegas Raiders have a busy offseason ahead. The first order of business is still hiring a head coach, as they are one of two teams, along with the Arizona Cardinals, who have yet to make that move. Building out a complete coaching staff, of course, will be next on the list.

Building out the roster will be next, particularly with talent that can help develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders are expected to have 10 draft picks and over $100 million in cap space this offseason, and it is pivotal that they nail both free agency and the draft.

Las Vegas can also turn to the trade market to fill some of its holes, which exist in virtually every position room. They were recently linked to the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, but fans should not expect a deal to be made for the superstar wide receiver.

Raiders fans should not expect latest Tyreek Hill prediction to come true

Hill has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade, recording 11,363 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns on 819 receptions, while adding 819 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries.

The six-time All-Pro has thrived during stints with both the Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. The former could reportedly be looking to move him this offseason, leading FanSided's Christopher Kline to list the Raiders as a potential landing spot.

"The Raiders will soon be welcoming Fernando Mendoza into the fold as the No. 1 overall pick and their new franchise quarterback. He will need receivers," Kline wrote. "Hill gives the Raiders a speed and big-play element that just does not exist on the current roster. Their cap space — and minority owner Tom Brady's desire to build a winner — could push this deal across the finish line."

Hill would certainly provide the Raiders with the type of weapon that the offense lacks, as presently constructed. There is far more that goes into acquiring him than just that, however, as he is set to turn 32 in March and would not fit the timeline of Las Vegas' rebuild.

It is difficult to envision Raiders general manager John Spytek giving up draft capital and the financial commitment that it would take to acquire Hill. Additionally, the eight-time Pro Bowler is coming off a gruesome season-ending injury. It is unclear if he will be the same player after such a serious injury.

Most importantly, however, is the off-field aspect of acquiring Hill. Spytek has strived to bring high-character players into the building, and the Davis family, beginning with Al and continuing to Mark, has long avoided players with even domestic violence accusations. Hill has that and more on his record.

It is difficult to envision Spytek wanting Hill, and impossible to see Davis signing off on any deal to bring Hill to the Raiders. While the wideout would likely help Mendoza in his rookie season from a pure football standpoint, it makes no sense to even explore bringing Hill to Las Vegas.