Raiders unlocking this part of Kwity Paye's game could make signing a steal

The Las Vegas Raiders have significantly upgraded their defense in the first few weeks of free agency. The unit, which has ranked higher than 24th in scoring just once in Maxx Crosby's seven NFL seasons, finally added plenty of talent to supplement the superstar.

John Spytek bolstered every level, trading for Taron Johnson and re-signing Eric Stokes to improve the secondary. Adding Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker revamped a league-worst linebacker room, and Malcolm Koonce was brought back and Kwity Paye was signed to boost the defensive line.

At first, it seemed like Paye was brought in to serve as a replacement of sorts for Crosby. But he will now have the chance to team up with him instead. If Paye, the newest addition to the defensive line, can unlock one critical aspect of his game, he could become one of the biggest steals of free agency.

Raiders' DE Kwity Paye could become one of FA's biggest steals

Paye joined the Raiders on a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $31.28 million in guaranteed money. While some labeled the move as an overpay, the first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has the opportunity to have the opposite effect in Las Vegas.

Sports Illustrated's Zach Hicks appeared on Jesse Merrick's Silver & Black Sports Network Podcast, where he discussed how Paye can actually become a steal.

"With Kwity Paye, I think he has done a lot of work on trying to make his hands stronger and adding more power, adding a speed-to-power to his game, trying things like cross chops and stuff. But for whatever reason, it just has not been consistent enough, and so many of his rushes have just been these speed-to-power bull rushes that create a little bit of displacement, and then they just stagnate," Hicks explained. "So, if you can get him with a good coach that can just help him, whatever it is, if you can just get that light bulb to turn on, I think he could be an absolute steal for (the Raiders) because he does so many other things well. He cleans up sacks. He's a pretty reliable player... And he's a good run defender. If you can just get that light bulb to turn on as a pass rusher, this can be an absolute steal."

Paye has had some results as a pass rusher, recording 16.5 total sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and he has amassed 30.5 in his five-year career. But he has struggled with consistency, often going long stretches of games without taking down the quarterback.

RELATED: Raiders' Jalen Nailor thinks Ravens gave Maxx Crosby bulletin board material

If he can put it all together in Rob Leonard's system, Paye can easily become the complement to Crosby that the Raiders have long been searching for. Additionally, playing alongside the two-time All-Pro and having the ability to learn from his superstar teammate should help Paye in his growth.

Of course, time will tell regarding exactly what role Paye serves in his first year in Las Vegas. If he can improve his consistency as a pass rusher, however, Spytek will have landed one of the biggest steals of free agency.

His reaching his potential would also allow the Raiders' defense to take the next step towards becoming more than just a serviceable unit. Unlocking Paye's ability to get after the quarterback should be one of the staff's top priorities, as it could be the key to unlocking the entire defense.