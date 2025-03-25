Raiders updated defensive line depth chart after recent free agent signing

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the offseason a bit differently this year. With a new general manager and head coach tandem of John Spytek and Pete Carroll, the team is seemingly focused on adding high-value players and building through the draft instead of giving large contracts to free agents.

That is why it was no surprise when Spytek let Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs and Divine Deablo leave the building without a contract. Las Vegas replaced them with players like Elandon Roberts, Jeremy Chinn and Eric Stokes, who are all far cheaper options.

Las Vegas kept adding to the roster on Monday when they signed defensive tackle Leki Fotu. The five-year NFL veteran has a massive 6-foot-5, 340-pound frame and should compete for playing time in the Raiders' defensive line room.

Raiders updated defensive line depth chart after signing Leki Fotu

Spytek made it a priority to build the defensive line this offseason, as evidenced by the extension that they have to Maxx Crosby, as well as the re-signings of both Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler. He also kept players like Jonah Laulu and Zachary Carter in the building, as well as adding Fotu into the mix.

The team still has an offer out to edge rusher Charles Snowden, and plenty can happen between the NFL Draft and the rest of the offseason. But this is where the Raiders' defensive line depth chart likely stands as of right now.

Starters: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Adam Butler, DT Christian Wilkins, DE Malcolm Koonce

Backups: DE Tyree Wilson, DT Zachary Carter, DT Jonah Laulu, DE Andre Carter II

Depth: DE David Agoha, DT Leki Fotu, DT Tyler Manoa, DE Ovie Oghuofo

The team lost K'Lavon Chaisson this offseason, which opens up the opportunity for third-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson to emerge alongside Koonce and Crosby. If Snowden re-signs, then Carter will likely get bumped down to a depth piece and Oghuofo will not make the roster.

Las Vegas did not re-sign veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins, which means that Carter and Laulu, who both played well at times for the Raiders last season, could see an expanded role. Fotu is likely to be at the end of the roster, but never underestimate what an offseason under defensive line coach Rob Leonard can do for a player.

Adding a player like Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham or Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker would throw a wrench into this depth chart, but it is important to look at where the team stands after the bulk of their free agency signings are complete.

This group has enough juice to be a very strong defensive line this season, but it could use another piece, whether that is added through the draft, free agency, or trade.