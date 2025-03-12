Raiders updated list of draft picks after compensatory picks announcement

The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of options when they are on the clock with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on April 24.

New general manager and head coach duo John Spytek and Pete Carroll are seemingly seeing eye-to-eye this offseason already, and they'll have a chance to build this team even more through the draft with their selections.

After picking up a third-rounder from the New York Jets in the Davante Adams trade last season, the team turned back around and sent that pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Geno Smith. Now, the team is equipped with their own selection in each of the seven rounds, but they also earned two compensatory picks in the sixth round.

That means that Las Vegas has nine total selections in April's Draft. A complete list of their picks can be found below.

Full list of Raiders 2025 NFL Draft picks

No. 6 (Round 1)

No. 37 (Round 2)

No. 68 (Round 3)

No. 108 (Round 4)

No. 143 (Round 5)

No. 180 (Round 6)

No. 213 (Round 6 - Compensatory)

No. 215 (Round 6 - Compensatory)

No. 222 (Round 7)

Having three selections in the top 75 will be pivotal for the franchise as this is an opportunity to snag three starters who can have an instant impact. Experts have said that this draft class is not filled with stars, but rather, it consists of a multitude of starting-level players at nearly every position.

The major positions of need for the Raiders include running back, wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker, but the team could stand to add depth at offensive and defensive tackle, as well as safety. Fortunately, the running back and defensive tackle classes especially are the deepest in recent memory.

While the quarterback situation was solved, at least in the short-term, by the acquisition of Geno Smith, it is still possible that the team could draft a young signal-caller in one of the early rounds. Taking one at No. 6 may be a bit careless depending on the details of Smith's contract extension, but minority owner Tom Brady has been steadfast in his belief that young quarterbacks should not always start right away in the NFL.

What the new regime decides to do for the rest of free agency will signal more of their plans for the draft. Through a few days, the team has been relatively quiet outside of the Jeremy Chinn signing, so anything could happen come April.

Both Carroll and Spytek have a proven track record of drafting well and developing their players, so Raider Nation should relish in the fact that this tandem has nine draft picks.