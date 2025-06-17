Raiders urged to act fast on the one move other teams are circling

It's no secret that the Raiders could use another cornerback or two. It's been one of the team's biggest roster holes over the last few years, and it's not like they did a whole lot – no offense to Eric Stokes – this offseason to get better there.

That being said, the one major move they did make may make up for everything they didn't do – very few people in the NFL know secondaries better than Pete Carroll, so, in theory, the Raiders' lack of apparent skill at the cornerback and safety positions could be mitigated by Carroll's ability to get the best out of those positions. This is the type of logic you need to lean into when you don't, you know, sign any actual players.

But there's still time! As our good friends at Bleacher Report point out, there's still a window for the Raiders to make a move, and plenty of interesting options to explore.

Bleacher Report wants Jaire Alexander on the Raiders, and it's hard to blame them

"After adding linebacker Germaine Pratt, the Raiders' biggest defensive question mark is at cornerback. Las Vegas added Eric Stokes in free agency, but it could use additional depth at the position. Free agents like Jaire Alexander and Mike Hilton should garner attention, and the Raiders might want to consider Jalen Ramsey as a potential trade target."

Jaire Alexander! Jalen Ramsey! Names like that aren't typically available in late June, and even in a year when the Raiders didn't desperately need cornerback help, I'd argue at least one of those guys was worth going after. This year, however, it's even more convenient – there's no reason for the Raiders not to be on the phone with one, if not both, of their agents. I don't know if it'd work at all, but the idea of both Alexander *and* Ramsey in Raiders jerseys is intoxicating; think of all the fun new secondary nicknames that they'd think of.

And now I'm going to directly address the Raiders: listen to Bleacher Report. And listen to me. And listen to every other fan who's also said the exact same thing. At the end of the day, it's just money – a team that plays in Las Vegas should know that better than most.