Raiders urged to give contract extension to longest-tenured player

Amid a years-long run of draft mistakes by previous regimes, Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller stands out as a strong selection. He was the first draft pick of Jon Gruden's second stint with the Raiders in 2018, and now he is the longest-tenured player on the team.

Miller has been graded by Pro Football Focus as a top-15 offensive tackle in the league in each of the last four seasons. He is also entering the final year of a three-year, $54 million deal, with none of his $12.25 million base salary for this year currently guaranteed.

A bit of a stir was created when Miller didn't show up for the start of voluntary offseason work in April. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal then highlighted the possibility of an unfortunate outcome on a subsequent episode of Raider Nation Radio's Morning Tailgate.

Raiders seem to be changing track regarding Kolton Miller's contract extension

“I’ll say this. Kolton Miller was a priority for the previous regime," Bonsignore said. "He was somebody that, if you’re talking about a to-do list for this offseason, Kolton Miller would have been somebody that they wanted to get extended. But those decision-makers aren’t even in the building anymore. So, it’s no longer what the organization six months ago thought. It’s what the organization now thinks.”

At that point in mid-April, Bonsignore added there had been no contract talks between the Raiders and Miller. It's unclear if that has changed in the weeks since, but Miller showing up for the start of OTAs last week seems like a positive sign.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently named a top contract extension candidate for each NFL team, and Miller was his choice for the Raiders.

"Miller is entering the final year of his three-year, $54 million extension he signed with Las Vegas back in 2021," Sullivan wrote. "Despite a desire for a new deal, the 29-year-old was present for OTAs, which could be a sign that things are progressing nicely. Given the nature of his position, Miller is likely seeking a big contract, especially after a 2024 season where he was the 14th highest-graded tackle in the NFL."

The Raiders could have pushed the possibility of trading Miller by making a notable draft investment in someone who could immediately replace him in the starting lineup. They took offensive tackle Charles Grant in the third round with the No. 99 overall pick, but coming out of an FCS school like William & Mary means he is not likely to be ready to start immediately.

Miller is a solid player at one of the most premium positions in football. The tide seems to be shifting regarding the Raiders giving him a contract extension, which would naturally include giving him some guaranteed money this year. It may only be a matter of time before something gets done, and it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he gets from the new regime.