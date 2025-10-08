Raiders urged to make an obvious Geno Smith decision after Week 5 dud

The Las Vegas Raiders attempted to address their woeful offense during the offseason as they brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith. They also hired Chip Kelly and made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL, with the hope that he would install a dynamic system.

While the jury is still out on Kelly due to poor execution from the offense, Smith continues to cost Las Vegas games. The team is off to a 1-4 start, and the 13-year veteran quarterback has not lived up to even the mildest of expectations.

He's failing to see open receivers, taking too many sacks, and he has a league-leading nine interceptions. It has become clear that trading for Smith and giving him a contract extension may have been a mistake. This leaves the Raiders in a difficult spot.

Raiders advised to move on from Geno Smith and tank the 2025 season

In the last few days, Las Vegas has been urged multiple times to simply bite the bullet and move on from Smith while situating themselves to take a promising rookie quarterback ahead of the 2026 season. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano was the first to say this.

"The wounds from trying to find a quarterback through the draft after Rich Gannon’s stint 21 years ago might still linger in the mind of Raiders majority owner Mark Davis. Having to deal with another first-round rookie quarterback to possibly relive the JaMarcus Russell situation might be too intimidating for this franchise," Manzano wrote. "I know that happened 18 years ago, but look at this organization’s track record. The second they saw any kind of positivity from Derek Carr, the Raiders held on to him for nine years despite his inconsistent performances. When the Raiders finally cut ties with Carr, they settled for middling quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew II and Jimmy Garoppolo. ... The Raiders won’t do it because coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady won’t allow it. But Davis should tell them to consider moving Smith’s contract and punting on the season. ... It’s time for this organization to draft a quarterback in the first round for the first time since taking Russell No. 1 in 2007."

Russell remains the only quarterback the Raiders have drafted in the first round since 1991. In fact, the franchise has drafted just three quarterbacks -- Marc Wilson, Todd Marinovich and Russell -- in the first round since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

All three went on to have underwhelming careers, as they each threw more interceptions than touchdowns, while the latter two also plagued the team with off-the-field issues. While the organization has not had success drafting quarterbacks in the first round, it is clear that their strategy of bringing in veterans has not worked either.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan echoed Manzano's sentiment by suggesting the team move on from Smith as well. He included some contractual figures that paint a promising picture for Raider Nation, as there might not be much of a penalty to cut their losses.

"The bulk of Smith's guaranteed money came in this season ($40 million), according to Over the Cap. For 2026, Las Vegas could release Smith with a post-June 1 designation and save about $8 million in salary cap space, but it will also be required to eat $18.5 million in dead money," Sullivan wrote. "If Smith continues on this current trajectory -- and he's showing no signs of turning a corner -- that's the road we're heading down. This situation screams one-and-done."

It has become increasingly clear that the Smith acquisition won't work out for the franchise. While it may be easier said than done to move his contract, Las Vegas' front office should have their focus set on bringing in their own quarterback to develop in the 2026 NFL Draft.