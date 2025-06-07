Raiders veteran provides glimmer of hope for linebacker room

The Las Vegas Raiders are a completely new-look team in 2025. That is thanks to new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, who are taking over after a disastrous four-win campaign in 2024.

While the team has made several improvements this offseason, a handful of decisions have been questioned by Raider Nation. The most common was letting both Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo leave in free agency, and replacing them with Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

A combination of Jaylon Smith, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer and Cody Lindenberg are expected to rotate in for the rest of the snaps. This has the fan base worried because half of these players are thought to be past their prime, and the other half is completely unproven in the NFL.

Elandon Roberts believes in the Raiders' linebacker room

However, Roberts spoke to the media earlier this week and put wind in the sails of Raider Nation. The experienced veteran spoke positively of his teammates, and singled out one young player in particular.

"Man, these young ones, these young guys, they really push me," Roberts said. "Tommy Eichenberg is doing a great job in our room, and then (linebackers coach John Glenn), he brings the juice every day. I feel very, very excited about our room."

Eichenberg was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and many were expecting him to breakout during his rookie season. He had the stamp of approval from Antonio Pierce, which meant a lot at the time, but he only played 80 defensive snaps last season and recorded 13 total tackles, most of which were on special teams.

RELATED: Former LSU star is quietly on the Raiders' chopping block

Roberts is certainly new to Las Vegas and still figuring things out, but he was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, so he knows exactly what to look for. Coming from the mouth of a nine-year veteran, these words should hold some weight for Raider Nation and ease their tension about the linebacker room.

Gainer has also been a fan-favorite since signing as an undrafted free agent last year, and many are expecting a big leap from him in Year 2 as well. Coach Carroll will have this group competing, and the best players will play, so there could be some surprise vetearn cuts in this room.

While White and Smith both have an upperhand making the roster simply due to experience, their performances in recent seasons have indicated that they may be over the hill in their careers. If young players like Eichenberg and Gainer can step up, then that improves both the short and long-term outlook for the Silver and Black.