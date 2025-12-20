Raiders' Week 16 rooting interests as the 2025 NFL season winds down

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in the same position every year. Instead of trying to navigate the AFC playoff picture and looking at postseason clinching scenarios, the fan base is reading mock drafts and hoping that they'll land the top overall pick in next April's event.

Such is the case again during the 2025 NFL season, but this campaign was more painful than others. Not only were expectations higher than they've been in recent years, but this Raiders team felt all but eliminated so early in the season due to a multitude of blowouts and uninspiring performances.

With the draft in mind, however, Las Vegas is in a vicious battle for the No. 1 pick, and there is no shortage of teams in the hunt. Raider Nation deserves this pick after the season that they've been through, and here is everything that needs to happen in Week 16 to get one step closer to it.

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 rooting guide

Of the 16 NFL matchups set to take place this week, the following three results are the most critical, as they would pave the way to the first pick for Las Vegas. The Raiders would be the only two-win team remaining if all three games went this way:

Texans beat Raiders

Giants beat Vikings

Titans beat Chiefs

There are currently three teams that have three wins this season. As far as helping to clear the path and giving the Silver and Black a bit of insurance if they somehow find a way to win, these three outcomes will be pivotal:

Browns beat Bills

Jets beat Saints

Cardinals beat Falcons

Now, considering that a team's strength of schedule is the primary tiebreaker, and the lower yours is, the better pick you get, the Raiders need these results to happen as a safeguard if they end up in a tie with other teams:

Packers beat Bears

Cowboys beat Chargers

Jaguars beat Broncos

49ers beat Colts

Ravens beat Patriots

RELATED: Bombshell QB benching just brought Raiders’ dream coach one step closer

While these games do not have implicit ramifications on Las Vegas' bid for the No. 1 pick, these results may as well occur:

Bengals beat Dolphins

Steelers beat Lions

Commanders beat Eagles

Rams beat Seahawks

The thinking here was that the Bengals and Commanders, who each have four wins, may as well get a fifth. The Steelers could also need a quarterback, so the lower they are, the better. The Rams also have two first-round picks, so the lower they are, the better, too. But they lost on Thursday evening.

Finally, this game could not matter less, as there is legitimately no ripple effect for the Raiders if the game goes either way.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

As always, with the season so miserably lost and each game feeling like a chore, this comprehensive guide will give Raider Nation something to cheer for in Week 16!