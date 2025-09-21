Raiders’ Week 3 disaster again proves that nothing has changed in Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped the ball in Week 3 against a backup QB and the Washington Commanders, further proving that nothing has changed. Jayden Daniels was not playing in this game for Washington, so the Raiders squared off against one of their former QBs in Marcus Mariota.

On paper, the Raiders definitely stood a chance without Daniels, but too many self-inflicted wounds made things quite easy for Washington. After a poor performance on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, you'd have thought that Pete Carroll would have had this team better prepared, right?

Well, that could not have been further from the truth, unfortunately. It's a sad reminder of how nothing has changed in Las Vegas.

Raiders' loss against Commanders prove that nothing has changed in Vegas

Commanders' starting QB Marcus Mariota really didn't do all that much, but it was the Raiders getting gashed on the ground by the Washington rushing attack that ended up being the deciding factor in this game.

Furthermore, the Raiders had more punts and allowed more sacks, and in today's NFL, that's simply a losing formula. I guess a bright spot here was the breakout game from Tre Tucker, who set career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

However, this game, again, proves that nothing has changed, as for the Raiders, the more that they change, the more things stay the same. The effort was there in the offseason, as hiring Pete Carroll was not a bad idea, but taking the chance on Geno Smith was a wild move.

If nothing else, the Raiders could begin building for the future over the next couple of NFL Drafts, and the duo of Smith and Carroll can still make them moderately competitive here and there, but overall, this was one of those typical Raiders' losses that fans thought would go away with this new regime.