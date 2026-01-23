Raiders whiffing on two coveted HC candidates could end up being serendipitous

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting position as they search for their next head coach. The team's brass, led by John Spytek and Tom Brady, has met with 14 candidates during the process. Of the group, nine are offensive minds, while five specialize in the defensive side of the ball.

10 on the Raiders' current list have never had a head coaching job, while four have had that opportunity. Meanwhile, six of the candidates are still in the postseason, so Las Vegas has to wait a bit, while three members of the group have already accepted an offer from a different team.

Kevin Stefanski, who has earned his chops on offense, joined the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. This week has seen two defensive-minded coaching candidates come off the board, as Jeff Hafley was hired by the Miami Dolphins, followed by Jesse Minter joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas was said to be in on the two latter coaches up until the end, ultimately missing out on both. The coaches opting to go elsewhere could wind up benefiting Las Vegas, however, as they appear to be in a prime position to land an offensive-minded coach to develop Fernando Mendoza.

Raiders could ultimately benefit from missing onJeff Hafley and Jesse Minter

The Raiders don't seem to be in a rush to hire their next head coach, as they appear intent on waiting until they can meet with the candidates who are still alive in the postseason. That has resulted in names that they were interested in coming off the board, despite the front office making a push.

Las Vegas even reportedly attempted to sit down with Hafley in person while the brass was in Miami to watch the CFP National Championship Game earlier this week, according to the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly.

"Jeff Hafley said there was a team that wanted him to leave his hotel room and meet with them in Miami (Raiders)," Kelly wrote. "There was a flight waiting for him to leave Miami and go elsewhere. Required a 45 minute discussion. Trace Armstrong is his agent."

Kelly later clarified that the Dolphins held a 45-minute discussion before deciding to offer Hafley the job. The decision ensured that he would not meet with other teams and that they would, ultimately, land their target.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz also noted that the Raiders made a serious push to land Minter before he was hired by the Ravens.

"Just to double down on this: it does sound like the #Raiders made a very strong push to get Jesse Minter over the last 24 hours, and the #Ravens recognized that. That’s how the timeline sped up today, sources say."

Interestingly, the Raiders made a strong push on multiple defensive head coaches, particularly when it was unclear who either would bring on as offensive coordinator. Missing out on both candidates could work out for Las Vegas, however.

The overwhelming consensus is that the front office should prioritize hiring an offensive mind that can get the most out of Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick. The Raiders may be getting a blessing in disguise with two of the top defensive minds of this year's hiring cycle deciding to go elsewhere.

Spytek and Brady could also be playing a bit of chess while other teams are playing checkers, as the two could have easily manipulated other teams and bluffed their interest to speed up their hiring processes, leaving more of the Raiders' favored candidates available with fewer vacancies to fill.

Las Vegas will now likely zero in on an offensive head coach, and Baltimore, in particular, filling their vacancy, leaves the franchise as one of the top two remaining destinations, along with the Buffalo Bills.

While the process may drag out through the postseason, the Raiders appear to be in a prime position to land an elite offensive guru. Missing out on Hafley and Minter, if Las Vegas was truly as interested as it was reported to be, may end up being serendipitous.