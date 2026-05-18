Raiders' widely-accepted cut candidate is being massively undervalued in LV

One would be massively underselling things if they said that the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room is different this year. Klint Kubiak and John Spytek completely transformed the room and changed its complexion, and the rest of the team's as a result.

Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the obvious headliner of the group. But veteran Kirk Cousins still has some good football left to play, and undrafted free agent rookie Jacob Clark is no slouch either. This crew is better, on paper, than Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett last year.

But there's a key holdover that everyone seems to keep counting out: Aidan O'Connell. The Round 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft seemingly always finds a way to be relevant under center in Las Vegas, and after being anointed far too early, perhaps he is a bit underrated by Raider Nation now.

His roster status shouldn't be in question, at least not right now, and yet it probably will be until the 53-man team is officially announced in August.

Bleacher Report lists Aidan O'Connell as Las Vegas Raiders' "best player who could still be cut"

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, whose opinion we deeply respect around here, recently listed the "best player who could still be cut" on all 32 NFL teams. For the Raiders, that player was O'Connell, who is being touted as a cut candidate by several other outlets as well.

"Rarely do you see a third-string quarterback as the best player who could lose his roster spot, but Aidan O'Connell is in a unique situation.

"The Las Vegas Raiders signed Kirk Cousins and selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cousins will likely start in regular-season games.

"O'Connell is clearly the odd man out at quarterback, but he may not have much trade value despite throwing for 3,922 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 21 games, which included 17 starts. O'Connell has athletic limitations at an evolving position and an expiring contract. Teams may wait for 2027 free agency rather than trade for him."

Now, this is a tricky situation. On the one hand, O'Connell has played some good football in Las Vegas. But he is also undoubtedly the third-best quarterback on the roster now. On one side of things, Cousins is only effectively under contract this year. But O'Connell is a free agent after 2026.

Ultimately, it will come down to whether or not the Silver and Black see O'Connell as a long-term backup. He will probably have a market for himself next offseason if he hits free agency due to experience alone, and perhaps O'Connell wants a change of scenery or a chance to start.

Mendoza is clearly the future, and Cousins is a one-year rental. Clark's prospects as a long-term backup are entirely unknown. It is a very weird quarterback room, timeline-wise, but thankfully, none of it really matters if Mendoza is the player that fans think he'll be, and he can stay healthy.

That said, having a solid backup at a good price is always a feel-good venture, if nothing else. And O'Connell can be serviceable as a backup. There is no need to cut ties with him this coming season, especially if no team comes calling or offering compensation for him.

Either Mendoza or Cousins should start, O'Connell should be the emergency third quarterback, and Clark should be protected on the practice squad if he shows enough during the preseason. This seems like a simple equation, at least for 2026, but it feels like some are overthinking it.

No, a team can't just think about the present; they must also account for the future. But with everyone under contract, the Raiders don't have to make a rash decision. Unless he bombs the preseason, Clark looks like a gem, or if another team wants him, then Las Vegas should keep O'Connell.