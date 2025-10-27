Raiders won't find Jakobi Meyers trade partner at this reported asking price

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly looking to trade Jakobi Meyers ahead of the November 4 deadline. Between the front office not extending him, their taking calls about potential packages for him, and several teams being interested in a wideout, the writing is on the wall for Meyers' time in Las Vegas.

Obviously, nothing is certain, but there's just too much smoke around this situation for Raider Nation to doubt that there is a fire. Letting him walk this offseason should net a compensatory pick, but there are no guarantees about what round it would be in, and they'd have to wait until 2027 to get it.

By trading Meyers, Las Vegas could control what kind of pick it gets in return, could send him to a team that is not a direct rival, and they could get a 2026 selection instead. But they aren't likely to get anything at the latest reported asking price.

Raiders might be asking for too much in a potential Jakobi Meyers trade

On Monday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that many teams remain interested in trading for Meyers. But Schultz added a note about what the Raiders are reportedly asking for in return, and they aren't likely to find a trade partner within these parameters.

"Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s in the final year of his contract and has publicly said he still wants to be traded," Schultz wrote. "However, teams have had a hard time getting a clear read on whether Las Vegas is truly willing to move him. The belief is it would take at least a Day 2 pick for the Raiders to even consider it."

While an official price is not listed, "at least a Day 2 pick" could mean several things. Las Vegas could want several Day 2 picks, they could be asking for a Day 2 pick and a player, or the Raiders could even be trying to charge a first-rounder for Meyers.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

Of course, all of these are a bit ridiculous, as Meyers is worth a third-rounder, at most, at this point. The common projected package for the Las Vegas wideout is a fourth-rounder, and Schultz's report indicates that John Spytek and Co. may be trying to get a lot more.

It is very possible that Spytek is throwing up a thick smokescreen and trying to take advantage of several wide receiver-needy teams that may be willing to pay a steep price for a veteran in a year that both the AFC and NFC are wide open.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. and New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave both reportedly off the market as well, Meyers is, by far, the hottest commodity available at the position. If Las Vegas can land a Day 2 pick for Meyers, or more, then more power to them. Raider Nation would rejoice.

But it is more likely that the new brass is starting with a high asking price, and they are perfectly fine with getting a bit less. You never know until you try, but the Raiders are unlikely to find a trade partner for Meyers for that steep a cost.