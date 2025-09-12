Raiders would love to see this old friend suit up for Chargers on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge game on the horizon in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. They'll host their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, at Allegiant Stadium in a primetime Monday Night Football showdown.

This game is important for several reasons, as divisional matchups essentially count as two games in the playoff race. But there are a handful of storylines to monitor as well, considering the storied rivalry between head coaches Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh.

There is also a lot of roster crossover between these two teams, with big names like Khalil Mack and Geno Smith appearing in games for both franchises. But lesser-known names like Denzel Perryman, Andre James and Kana'i Mauga are also familiar faces for both fan bases.

Raiders can only hope to face off against Andre James in Chargers game

James' name, in particular, is still fresh in the minds of Raider Nation, as he was the team's starting center last year. He was the weakest link on Las Vegas' offensive line in 2024, and he has been demoted to a backup role in Los Angeles.

But the Chargers' interior offensive line struggled in Week 1 after an odd reshuffling of the players this offseason. If things continue to go south for this group, then Harbaugh and Co. could be looking to make a change.

Obviously, nobody is cheering for an injury to catapult James into the lineup. But he could potentially play against the Raiders on Monday if the Chargers make a change, and Las Vegas is surely licking its chops at this prospect.

RELATED: Brock Bowers injury update is the news every Raiders fan needed

James played just five snaps in Week 1 against the Chiefs, all of which came on special teams. But he lined up at both center and guard during the preseason, and this versatility could increase his chances of getting into the game, even though last year, he played exclusively center.

In 2024, James recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of just 55.6, which was ranked 47th out of 64 qualifying centers. Anymore, he is a below-average player in the NFL, so the Raiders' defensive line could benefit from this matchup.

Unless disaster strikes, it is unlikely that Las Vegas will face off against its starting center from the last four years. But if they do, the defensive line should absolutely feast against this familiar face.

More Raiders news and analysis