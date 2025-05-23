Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers continues to receive disrespect he does not deserve

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst quarterback situation in the league last season, which caused several of the team's pass-catchers to get lost in the shuffle.

Still, rookie Brock Bowers was able to earn First-Team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl nod, and he finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year award voting. However, despite the tremendous campaign that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers put together, he continues to slip through the cracks when people discuss the best receivers in the NFL.

Last season, Meyers caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and reeled in four touchdowns without dropping a single ball on 129 targets. Considering he missed two games and had a combination of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder throwing the ball to him, this is an incredible feat.

Jakobi Meyers continues to receive disrespect he does not deserve

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 32 wide receivers in the league heading into the 2025 season.

While most of Raider Nation can acknowledge that Meyers is not in the upper tier of NFL wideouts, he is surely among the best receivers that the league has to offer. Unfortunately, Meyers was left off the list entirely.

This omission would not sting as badly if not for several undeserving players being on the list ahead of him. Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey was not only on the list, but he ranked No. 22, ahead of players like D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Chris Olave also landed on the list instead of Meyers, which is baffling considering the amount of time that he missed last season. He is sure to see a dip in production as well based on the horrid quarterback situation that the Saints have brewing in New Orleans.

Perhaps the most glaringly disrespectful inclusion is Colts wideout Josh Downs. By no metric or stretch of the imagination should be ranked on a list ahead of Meyers, but still, PFF put him at No. 29.

Meyers will benefit this season from having Geno Smith, a vastly improved quarterback, as well as Chip Kelly, an innovative playcaller. If the Raiders' young wide receivers can step up and take the pressure off him as well, then it won't be long until Meyers is finally regarded among the best wideouts in the league.