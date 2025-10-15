Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers doesn't practice amid ongoing trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a slow start to the season as they are just 2-4 heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense has been a major part of their struggles as the unit has averaged just 17.2 points per game, tied for the third-lowest mark in the league.

The unit was expected to be a strength heading into the season, however, poor play from Geno Smith and the offensive line -- combined with injuries to Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller -- have held them back. Jakobi Meyers, who was also expected to be a key piece of the offense, has also struggled as he has just 101 receiving yards over the past three weeks.

The veteran wide receiver has found himself in trade rumors amid the team's struggles after the Raiders front office opted not to give him a contract extension ahead of the season. As rumors continue to swirl, Meyers was not in uniform during practice on Wednesday.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers was not dressed for practice

Meyers was a key part of the Raiders offense last season as he finished the year with 1,027 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions despite missing two games. Leading up to the season, he expressed his desire for a new contract as he was entering the final year on his deal.

Las Vegas opted not to extend the wideout, leading him to request a trade. While the team did not grant his wish ahead of the season, their slow start has led to speculation that he could be moved. As the rumors peaked on Wednesday, Meyers noticeably did not practice with the team. ESPN's Ryan McFadden shared the news.

KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Alexa Belcastro noted that Meyers was on the field, but not in uniform.

"Jakobi Meyers was on the field but not in uniform at Raiders practice today. No word yet if it’s rest, injury management, or otherwise..comes amid ongoing trade chatter around the veteran wideout. #Raiders"

McFadden later provided an update noting revealing the reason for his absence.

"#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers did not practice due to a knee/toe injury."

Meyers started the season off strong with an eight reception, 97 yard game against the New England Patriots in Week 1. He has been largely invisible since then, however, as, over the next five games, he has just 232 yards on 21 receptions. The wideout has not scored a touchdown yet this year.

The timing of Meyers not participating in practice is notable as his name has circulated in trade rumors throughout the day. While fans had not heard of the injury prior to Wednesday, it is possible that the team is taking precaution ahead of their rivalry matchup this weekend.

There is also the possibility, however, that he could be sitting out while the team works on a deal -- similar to the situation that unfolded with Davante Adams last season.