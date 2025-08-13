Raiders' X-factor for 2025 season could not be more clear

The Las Vegas Raiders fielded one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL last season as they ranked 29th in scoring offense and 27th in total yards. Much of their struggles were due to a lackluster rushing attack following the departure of All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs.

Las Vegas ranked just 28th in rushing touchdowns while finishing dead last in rushing yards. They made it clear that improving the running game was their main focus, as they signed 2023 rushing touchdown leader Raheem Mostert and drafted Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

While the Raiders' biggest splash came under center as they acquired two-time Pro Bowler Geno Smith, a recent prediction suggested that the two-time All-American rookie running back will be the franchise's X-factor in 2025.

RB Ashton Jeanty named Raiders X-factor ahead of 2025 NFL season

Jeanty became the highest-drafted running back since the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report labeled Jeanty as the Raiders' X-factor heading into the 2025 season.

"New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and new quarterback Geno Smith should give the Raiders an upgrade over what they had last season. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has the potential to make Las Vegas' new-look offense elite," Knox wrote. "The Boise State product was both a high-volume runner and a capable pass-catcher in college. If he can fill a similar role for the Raiders, it'll help ensure Smith succeeds while opening up opportunities for pass-catchers like Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech."

Jeanty capped off a tremendous collegiate career with one of the greatest seasons from a running back in NCAA history. He finished with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, adding 138 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

RELATED: Free agent the Raiders let walk is quietly stealing the show for new team at camp

The former Boise State Broncos star finished with the second-most rushing yards in a single season, trailing only Barry Sanders, and tied for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns in a single collegiate campaign.

Jeanty certainly has the potential to take the Raiders' offense to a new level in 2025. While one could argue that Smith is the true X-factor, Las Vegas was able to field two 1,000-yard receivers in Brock and Meyers last season despite poor quarterback play.

For the Raiders to take the next step and compete in an AFC West that sent three teams to the postseason in 2024, they will need to refrain from being a predictable one-dimensional unit. If Jeanty can follow in Bowers' footsteps and produce right out of the gate, Las Vegas' offense could be among the best in the league.

More Raiders news and analysis