Raiders young cornerback is good as gone entering the preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has been in constant flux since Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over. The new leadership tandem for the Silver and Black is constantly tinkering with things and hoping to add high-character players who can compete at a high level.

This mindset caused a lot of turnover this offseason, as Carroll and Spytek were not too impressed with many of the players from last year's four-win team. The back half of the defense was gutted, but a few players from the end of the roster stuck around.

While starters like Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett are all now gone, Sam Webb, Kyu Blu Kelly and Decamerion Richardson hung around through the merger. While Richardson has impressed the new coaching staff, the other two are in a bit of hot water after training camp.

Kyu Blu Kelly could be odd man out in Raiders' cornerback room

Given the emergence of third-round rookie Darien Porter and free agent signing Eric Stokes on the outside, Webb is unlikely to play many defensive snaps. There is a small chance, however, that he barely sneaks onto the roster because of his prowess on special teams.

The same cannot be said about Blu Kelly, however, who has played just 67 special teams snaps during his career. Based on how things are going during training camp, Blu Kelly could be as good as gone with the preseason on the horizon.

In Las Vegas' initial depth chart, Blu Kelly found himself as the third-string slot cornerback. Undrafted rookie Greedy Vance Jr. has impressed the coaching staff, and there is very little chance that the Raiders would keep three players at this position, given the versatility of the team's safeties.

With a strong preseason performance, he could earn his way onto the practice squad, but a spot on the 53-man team feels like a pipe dream at this point. What he has working for him, however, is that he fits the Carroll criteria for a defensive back at 6 feet tall with 32-inch arms.

This alone is not enough to make the roster, but it could keep Carroll interested in the young player as a potential project. He is also the son of former NFL interceptions leader Brian Kelly. Blu Kelly is a Las Vegas native who attended Bishop Gorman High School, so he may be interested in sticking around as well.

The final nail in the coffin for Blu Kelly is that even after the departure of Bennett on Monday evening, the team is already out scouring the market for another cornerback. They worked out Mekhi Garner on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Blu Kelly could still shock people during the team's three preseason tilts, as similar longshot stories develop every year. However, if he's unable to make up ground in the Raiders' cornerback battle, and soon, he may be as good as gone.

