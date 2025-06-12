Raiders' young safety is already embracing the team's newest defensive pieces

It wasn't that long ago that Las Vegas Raiders fans were outraged by the loss of multiple defensive starters in the offseason. Some of them made their way to the New England Patriots, of all places, but fans can't blame them for taking a more lucrative offer.

As it stands, the Raiders' defensive backfield is going to look different than last year. Throughout the different position groups, there has been much change, and there could be other additions between now and Week 1 of the season.

Speaking of which, one player that the Silver and Black opted to "show the money" to was Isaiah Pola-Mao, who re-signed with the team this offseason. With mandatory minicamp fully underway, the starting safety weighed in on a couple of notable topics, like his long-term future and newcomer Jeremy Chinn.

Isaiah Pola-Mao is loving the new-look Raiders

Pola-Mao and Chinn figure to be the Raiders' starting safety duo this season. As such, they are currently putting in work during the team's offseason activities, and Pola-Mao commented on their chemistry thus far.

"It's a fun experience. This is really a whole new defense entirely," Pola-Mao said. "So, just building that chemistry, that trust with each other. That's the entire reason why we're here, so it's a good feeling."

While addressing the media, Pola-Mao also touched on his contract situation and what it meant to him to remain a Raider for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly enough, he also made sure to note what keeps him going. Having a chip on his shoulder has done wonders for him thus far in his career, but with new head coach Pete Carroll grooming and coaching him up, it's possible Raider Nation has yet to see Pola-Mao's best work.

"I love it here, so I'm excited to be here," Pola-Mao said. "And my hard work paid off, it's not done yet. Got to keep going. … Being undrafted, I think I kind of just always have that chip on my shoulder. No matter what happens, I'm never complacent. Always want to keep going."

Pola-Mao did go undrafted, but when he was signed by the Raiders, many folks could recognize his potential immediately. Through sheer hard work and a timely opportunity, the former USC Trojan proved he belonged on an NFL roster.

Now, with Carroll coming in and wanting to set the tone, he will build a foundation off of a certain kind of player. Luckily, Pola-Mao fits his description perfectly. He will now be paired with a disruptive force of nature in Jeremy Chinn, whom Pola-Mao himself has talked about glowingly.

Early on, Raiders fans were concerned about what the plan was with players such as Tre'Von Moehrig leaving. Now, the vision is slowly taking shape. Las Vegas will have a young, fast, roaming defensive backfield that's going to be locked onto the ball, especially if Carroll has anything to say about it.