Ranking all 14 QBs the Raiders face in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders' schedule was released just over a month ago along with the rest of the NFL. While the team is widely considered to be massively improved heading into the year, the Silver and Black will face a gauntlet of great quarterbacks during the 2025 season.

During the 17-game slate, the Raiders should take on 14 different starting quarterbacks, barring injury. We've gone through and ranked each of the opposing quarterbacks that the team is set to face this season.

Ranking all 14 quarterbacks the Raiders face in 2025

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) — Weeks 7 and 18

Unfortunately, the Raiders need to prove that they can constantly compete with Mahomes before he is dethroned from this ranking. Winning in Kansas City is tough, and the Chiefs are yet to lose at Allegiant Stadium, so Las Vegas will be up against it once again this season.

2. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) — Week 3

Daniels had one of the most impressive rookie campaigns for a quarterback in recent memory. When looking at his talent in a vaccuum, he poses more of a threat than anyone outside Mahomes, but he also has several strong pass-catching options in tow. Beating him in Washington D.C. feels like an uphil battle.

3. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) — Week 15

Hurts is fresh off an impressive set of playoff performances and a Super Bowl victory, so it is hard to rank him much lower than this. He will also have the upper hand playing in Philadelphia in December, and his running prowess could be an issue in what many expect to be a snowy game. The only saving grace is that Maxx Crosby has stopped the tush push before, and he can do it again.

4. CJ Stroud (Houston Texans) — Week 16

Stroud had a bit of a down year in 2024 after an impressive rookie campaign, and the Texans may have one of the weaker offensive lines in the league. However, they also have one of the strongest wide receiver corps from top to bottom, so Stroud could easily rebound in 2025 with a slew of strong pass-catchers and make life difficult for a young Raiders secondary.

5. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys — Week 11

If Prescott can return to form after last year's injury, an argument could be made that he deserves to be even higher on this list. With his former offensive coordinator now in charge in Dallas, this Cowboys offense could reach new heights with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens catching passes.

6. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) — Week 4

Williams is set up to make a major leap in Year 2 with an improved offensive line and more pass-catching options. His play extension and creativity could wreak havoc for a Raiders defense that lacks experience at several key positions.

7. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) — Weeks 2 and 13

Herbert has typically played well against the Raiders and the Chargers have a winning record against the Silver and Black since he came into the league. However, Herbert lacks the big-game upside that many of the players on the list ahead of him have. He may have a solid performance and help the team win, but it's rare that he puts the team on his shoulders and carries them to victory.

8. Drake Maye (New England Patriots) — Week 1

Maye has a chance to be one of the most improved quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He certainly flashed last season and got better as the year went on, but now he has a capable head coach, a strong left tackle and a better set of offensive pieces around him. Luckily, the team plays him in Week 1, which could be a favorable time to face off against him if he has not settled in yet.

9. Bo Nix (Denver Broncos) — Weeks 10 and 14

Nix had a stronger rookie season than most expected he would, but he has likely reached his ceiling already as a player. While he played well against the Raiders in both games last season, everything went right for him and the Broncos last season, and lightning like that does not typically strike twice. Nix should be a good NFL player, but not one that Raider Nation should be scared of.

10. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) — Week 9

Lawrence is one of the more inconsistent players on this list, and many are still waiting for him to breakout in Year 5. He can certainly fill it up for the Jaguars, but he is just as likely to underperform.

11. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) — Week 6

Ward has plenty of potential, but the Raiders will get to face him early in his rookie season when he is more likely to make mistakes. The Titans do not have a set of pass-catchers that Ward can rely on at this point either, so it may be tough sledding for the No. 1 overall pick.

12. Russell Wilson/Jameis Winston/Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) — Week 17

None of these three quarterbacks really move the needle at all, but they all bring something different. Wilson has the highest floor, Dart has the highest ceiling, and Winston is the most exciting to watch and likely to survive in a pinch. The Raiders should not worry no matter who is under center.

13. Whoever the Cleveland Browns quarterback is — Week 12

The Browns are currently working between four different quarterback options, and none of them are incredibly promising. By Week 12, any of them could be under center, but none of them really pose a threat to the Silver and Black.

14. Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) — Week 5

Perhaps the only thing worse than not knowing who your quarterback is would be knowing it will be Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson. Both of these players are a net-negative and should be confidence boosters for a young Raiders defense early in the season.