While figuring out a winning formula in the NFL is typically a tedious process that is hard to repeat, finding ways to lose is quite easy.

Just ask the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders, who have struggled for the better part of two decades. Their issues can easily be traced to poor draft selections, especially in the first round.

In looking at the Silver and Black's first-round picks during the last decade, most of these players fall into the bust category. We recently took the time to rank these 12 players who have been selected on Day 1 of the last 10 drafts by the Raiders.

Ranking every Raiders first-round NFL Draft pick from the last decade

12. Damon Arnette, CB, 2020 (No. 19 overall)

Arnette's career with the Las Vegas Raiders was a complete dumpster fire, both on and off the field. Although he recently earned a new opportunity with the Houston Texans after grinding in the UFL, his laundry list of legal issues combined with some of the worst cornerback play in the league lands him in last place on this list.

11. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2020 (No. 12 overall)

Ruggs was showing signs of being a star wide receiver in the NFL until he made a life-altering decision off the field. A potential NFL comeback will have to wait for him as he finishes his prison sentence, but he narrowly edges out Arnette simply due to his production while he was a Raider.

10. Alex Leatherwod, OT, 2021 (No. 17 overall)

Leatherwood had no business being a first-round selection, but still, former general manager Mike Mayock lurched at him with the No. 17 overall pick when several other great players were available. His tenure with the Raiders was disastrous, and he did not last very long in the NFL.

9. Gareon Conley, CB, 2017 (No. 24 overall)

Conley certainly had his moments with the Silver and Black, but he did not last even three full seasons with the team before being traded. He never found his footing with another NFL franchise and the Raiders wasted the third-round pick that they got in return for him.

8. Jonatham Abram, S, 2019 (No. 27 overall)

Somehow, Abram lands toward the middle of this list. He did have two solid seasons as a starter in Las Vegas, and he has earned several other opportunities with NFL teams. However, his wreckless play cost the Raiders more than it helped them, and he is already all but out of the NFL this year.

7. Tyree Wilson, DE, 2023 (No. 7 overall)

Wilson has been largely unimpressive through two NFL seasons, but his 8.0 sacks land him firmly in the middle of this ranking. His rookie season was unfortunately hampered by injuries, so perhaps Year 3 is when he will fully emerge and rise up this list.

6. Clelin Ferrell, DE, 2019 (No. 4 overall)

Ferrell was solid during his career with the Raiders and has found new life with several other NFL teams as a rotational pass rusher. However, utilizing the fourth overall pick on him was absolute malpractice by Mayock given the other players available.

5. Karl Joseph, S, 2016 (No. 14 overall)

Joseph may not be the most memorable draft pick on this list, but it is precisely his solid nature that lands him so high among this group of busts. He spent four years with the Silver and Black and averaged over 50 tackles, four passes defended and an interception in each season.

4. Amari Cooper, WR, 2015 (No. 4 overall)

Cooper is one of the biggest what-ifs in franchise history, as he was a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons in Oakland. However, he forced his way out during the prime of his career, which has left a bad taste in the mouth of Raider Nation. Still, in terms of impact, he is one of the best players on this list.

3. Kolton Miller, OT, 2018 (No. 15 overall)

Miller has been nothing but solid throughout his seven-year tenure with the Silver and Black. He is a cornerstone of the offense and is in line to get his third contract with the team after the Raiders traded back twice in 2018 but still landed him.

2. Brock Bowers, TE, 2024 (No. 13 overall)

Bowers is one of two players on this list with a First-Team All-Pro nod to his name, so he lands at No. 2. He has played just one season but already has more accolades than Miller and is widely considered to be the best receiving tight end in the league already.

1. Josh Jacobs, RB, 2019 (No. 24 overall)

Jacobs was a fan favorite and one of the best running backs in the league. Outside of his numerous accolades and big moments with the franchise, the legacy that he left for the Silver and Black is rivaled by very few players in the modern era, making him an easy choice to top this ranking.