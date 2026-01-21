Ranking Raiders' remaining head coach candidates as NFL dominoes keep falling

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of 10 NFL teams set to hire a new head coach this offseason. Unlike in years past, the Silver and Black have truly cast a wide net in this coaching cycle and have a long list of prospective candidates that the fanbase can get behind.

With four teams having already filled their vacancies and the playoffs soon coming to a close, the Raiders are creeping closer and closer to hiring their next head coach. Las Vegas has interviewed 14 candidates thus far, and two, Kevin Stefanski and Jeff Hafley, have already chosen other jobs.

That leaves the Raiders with 12 legitimate options to lead this franchise in the John Spytek and hopefully Fernando Mendoza era. Though a great list from nearly top to bottom, here is our ranking of the best candidates for Las Vegas as the dominoes around the league continue to fall.

Ranking Raiders' remaining HC candidates with 12 still on the table

1. Davis Webb, Broncos QB Coach & Passing Game Coordinator

Sometimes, you just have this intuition that someone is going to be a great coach. Well, that gut feeling about Webb has also been corroborated by many people around the league who have praised Webb exenstively. Plus, the proof is in the pudding with how he has developed Bo Nix. Webb could do the same for Mendoza, and at just 31 years old when next season starts, he could be around forever.

2. Klint Kubiak, Seahawks OC

Kubiak was the favorite before Webb was even conceived of by Raiders fans, and he is still near the very top of the list. What he's done with the Seattle offense this season is incredible, and if Mendoza is anything like Sam Darnold, as some say he is, it could be a match made in heaven in Las Vegas. Kubiak has plenty of great coaching trees to draw from to round out his staff as well.

3. Jesse Minter, Chargers DC

If the Raiders go the defensive route, Minter should be the clear choice. He has more than proved his worth at every stop as he has climbed the ranks, and his Chargers players fawn over him. His Michigan ties should strengthen his case with John Spytek and Tom Brady, both former Wolverines, and Minter has also learned from and has access to some of the NFL's best coaching trees.

4. Mike McDaniel, former Dolphins HC

This may be controversial, as most of Raider Nation sees McDaniel as more of a dream offensive coordinator than a viable head coach. But McDaniel has also led some of the most innovative and quarterback-friendly offenses that the league has seen. McDaniel is still a young coach, but he also has ample experience. Plus, it'd be fun to see him and Mendoza nerd out and out-scheme defenses.

**Mike McDaniel has reportedly accepted an offer to be the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator.

5. Mike LaFleur, Rams OC

LaFleur has studied under great offensive minds like Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, and he also has his brother, Matt, the Green Bay Packers' head coach, to lean on. Although his previous stint as a play-caller with a rookie quarterback didn't go too well with the New York Jets, he has impressed in recent years with the Rams. That means he may be learning a lot and ascending, and he's still only 38.

6. Chris Shula, Rams DC

Shula, like LaFleur, has been incredible with the Rams over the last few years and also comes from a legendary NFL bloodline, his grandfather being Don Shula. If Las Vegas doesn't land Minter and wants a defensive-minded head coach, Shula is the next-best choice. He's been promoted practically every year in the league since 2015, and if he keeps up at that rate, the sky may be the limit for him.

7. Ejiro Evero, Panthers DC

Evero is a bit of an odd candidate, as he is not getting much love around the league. But the Raiders apparently like him enough to have interviewed him twice. Evero completely revamped the Carolina defense this season and has found new life after a failed stint with the Broncos. Evero also has connections to the McVay tree, so finding a good offensive play-caller shouldn't be an issue.

8. Nate Scheelhaase, Rams Pass Game Coordinator

Scheelhaase is another fast riser in the coaching world who is a hot name around the league. It may be a year too early for him, but if he impressed the brass in Las Vegas, there's no reason to wait around. He's highly touted for a reason. As a former Big Ten quarterback, he could connect with Mendoza. Weirdly enough, he was also Darien Porter's wide receivers coach at Iowa State.

9. Vance Joseph, Broncos DC

This ranking is solely with the stipulation that Webb comes along as the offensive coordinator. Joseph, without Webb, would probably be dead last on this list, or very close to it. Yes, Joseph's defenses crumble at the end of the season, but he also clearly has a knack for developing talent and getting the most out of his defense. He just needs to stay out of all offensive conversations.

10. Joe Brady, Bills OC

Brady was once a coveted head coach candidate, but Bills fans grew tired of him this season. So much so that many were calling for him not to return to Buffalo, and that was before Sean McDermott's firing. Yes, his résumé and work with quarterbacks speak for themselves, but it remains to be seen if he can lead an NFL franchise. Plus, buying what others are gladly selling makes me wary.

11. Klay Kubiak, 49ers OC

Klay Kubiak just isn't ready to be an NFL head coach yet, and that is okay. He could easily serve as an offensive coordinator for his brother's staff, however, if the Raiders go the Klint Kubiak route. Las Vegas might not want to dip into the "nepotism" pool after the fiasco with Brennan Carroll, but Kubiak is a legitimate offensive coordinator who could thrive in that role. Just not as a head coach.

12. Matt Nagy, former Chiefs OC

Nagy's years in Chicago don't look as bad in retrospect as they felt at the time, but this would just be a plain, boring hire. Yes, Nagy is well-respected and has probably learned a ton working with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. But the Chiefs had no issue not bringing him back this offseason, and there's a reason that he's the odd man out in Kansas City. If the Raiders hire him, they'll figure out why.