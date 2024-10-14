Reactions to Raiders' embarrassing loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders put on an absolutely pathetic display of football on Sunday, once again getting dismantled on their home turf, this time by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Not a single aspect of the game was promising for the Silver and Black, and it's tough at this juncture to figure out exactly where to go from here or what the team can hang its hat on going forward.
This Raiders team is the worst in recent memory by a large margin.
They have no team identity and no swagger on the field, nor do they have a quarterback or viable offensive play caller. It's all bad.
Injuries have derailed this team to a certain extent, but no amount of injuries could excuse what has been put on tape during the last two contests.
Here's what to take away from Week 6: