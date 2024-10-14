Reactions to Raiders' embarrassing loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Raiders continue to dig their own grave
Winning NFL games is hard enough, but it's nearly impossible when you pit yourself against both your opponent and yourself. Yet the Las Vegas Raiders willingly do so each week.
The Raiders shoot themselves in the foot in several ways, but namely through turnovers and untimely penalties.
Right before the half, clinging to a 7-6 lead, Las Vegas had just gotten a first down and were looking to find the rhythm they established on the first drive. Dylan Laube entered the game for his first career carry, but he coughed the ball up just as soon as he got it. The Steelers got the ball on the 30-yard line and quickly punched it in for six.
Ameer Abdullah also had a chance to score from within a yard of the end zone, but he too had the ball punched out. The Raiders were just inches from making it a one possession game, but could not finish when it mattered most.
Aidan O'Connell also threw an interception early in the fourth quarter when the game was still in reach. He had a slew of other inaccurate and dangerous throws today that could have resulted in turnovers as well. The Raiders were truly lucky to get out of this game with only three turnovers, as crazy as that sounds.
Penalties were another major issue. It wasn't the volume that hurt them, as they only committed four penalties for 42 yards. It was the timing of them that was so pivotal.
One holding call on Andre James negated a large chunk play by Brock Bowers and the team had two roughing the passser penalties and an illegal man down field called on them.
One roughing the passer penalty came on a play where Divine Deablo intercepted a Justin Fields pass. So, instead of causing a turnover, the Raiders instead gave the Steelers a second chance. With that chance, Pittsbrugh was able to find the end zone.
The second roughing the passer penalty came on third and long. Instead of getting off the field and giving the offense another chance to come back in the game, the Steelers once again got another chance. They capitalized with a long rushing touchdown courtesy of Najee Harris, who had finally worn down the Raiders' defense.
Finally, when the Raiders found the end zone on a short pass to Alexander Mattison, it was called back because of an illegal man down field penalty. The result of this drive ended up being an Abdullah fumble.
The Raiders are making things too tough on themselves week after week, and it is not sustainable if you want to be a winning team.