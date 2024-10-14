Reactions to Raiders' embarrassing loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Luke Getsy needs to be fired
It's time to say it in no uncertain terms: Luke Getsy shouldn't have a job come Monday.
The first drive of Sunday's game was masterful. O'Connell was able to get the ball out quickly and the Raiders established the run game through Alexander Mattison early on. This was the alleged gameplan all offseason.
But, Getsy went away from this completely. Shocker.
Mattison touched the ball only two more times in the first half, and the Raiders completely abandoned the run and what worked in the opening drive.
To make matters worse, Getsy subbed in rookie Dylan Laube for his first NFL appearance in the first half. He subsequently fumbled, giving the ball right back to the Steelers.
When Abdullah and Mattison have been as reliable as they had been in Weeks 1-5, there is no reason to hand the ball to a guy like Laube, who is yet to run the football in a real NFL game.
The Raiders ran the ball on several third-and-longs, effectively giving up on possessions, and in a few other puzzling situations as well.
Perhaps the worst sequence of the game was electing to run the ball up the middle on second-and-goal from around the 10-yard line with Ameer Abdullah. He miraculously scrambled away and landed near the goal line, and the Raiders were just feet from scoring a touchdown.
Getsy then chose to put O'Connell in shotgun and run Abdullah right off of rookie right tackle DJ Glaze at TJ Watt, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Just brilliant.
The result of these decisions? No more meaningful touchdowns.