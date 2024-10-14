Reactions to Raiders' embarrassing loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
The tank is on
It feels miserable to admit so early in the season, but this Raiders team is not going anywhere. That much is clear.
Raider Nation has one thing to be excited about after this game: the 2025 NFL draft, where Las Vegas will hopefully attempt to draft a franchise-changing quarterback.
Luke Getsy is in over his head as the offensive coordinator and the quarterback room is a complete mess. The Raiders have key injuries at nearly every position on the roster and the team is getting worse with each coming week.
At this point, I think it is fair to cheer for the Raiders on Sunday but not be heartbroken when they lose like in years past. I think this franchise needs to seriously lose for a year if they ever want to be good again.
The Raiders cannot be stuck in the purgatory of mediocrity year after year and just hope that the universe will finally be on its side for once. Great teams are built, not wished for or hoped for.
This building begins with a franchise quarterback.
There are a handful of signal-callers at the college level right now that are worthy of a top pick by the Raiders, and the team has to go all-in.
The franchise has not selected a quarterback in the first round since 2007, when they infamously chose Jamarcus Russell to lead the Silver and Black.
Perhaps this choice has left a bad taste in the organization's mouth, but it has been 17 years. It's time to get over it and not be afraid to pick the wrong guy.
The crowd at Sunday's game in Allegiant Stadium was primarily Steelers fans, which is not unsurprising considering the state of the Raiders in 2024. Why, as an opposing fan, would you not want to watch your team humiliate their opponent in a beautiful stadium and then enjoy the city of Las Vegas as a bonus?
Raider Nation needs something to be excited about. These are the most loyal fans in the world and they deserve a change of scenery. Something new.
Not a quarterback drafted in the later rounds who fans hope is a diamond in the rough. Not a polarizing quarterback who raises more questions than he provides answers. Not a dwindling free agent who we hope can turn over a new leaf for the Raiders.
A real, bonafide, franchise guy.
And if we swing and miss, we should step right back up to the plate and do it over and over again until we finally hit a home run.
Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to take two steps forward. This is one of those times for the Raiders.